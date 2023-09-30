Horoscopes: Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Sometimes you feel like you have no control over your emotions, and sometimes your emotions feel like they have no control over you. But today, you and your feelings will be on the same page.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). In love, learning from your mistakes is key, but don’t forget about learning from your wins. You’ll take a trip down memory lane, and it will be a little like cropping a picture and keeping the best parts of the image in frame.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There’s no need to disavow traditional methods in favor of finding your own way. You can save time by building on the old ways instead. It’s possible to improve everything with just a little tweak.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). When a behavior becomes a habit, it becomes less of a sensory experience. The task gets easier and takes less energy, but being used to the motion of it, your attention goes to other things. You’ll get excellent ideas when this happens.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Life is a team sport today and it would be bad sportsmanship to play every position or try to make every point yourself. Play to your strengths, one of which is sharing the ball and setting others up for the win.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Society is built on hard jobs. And though you’re glad not to be hauling slabs up pyramids or laying railroad track, your role seems pretty challenging today because it is. Give yourself more credit and more breaks.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). In something as simple as a short conversation, many things are exchanged — the most obvious ones, like money or time, being the least significant. You’ll give deep values, like respect and love, in casual interactions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Focus on what there is to love about your day-to-day. Domestic life will come into sharp focus, which is not always as comfortable as you wish, but the things that make it home can be maximized and well-enjoyed tonight.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There are people in the world who open their eyes in the morning and think, “I wonder what fresh fun I could get into today?” There are not a lot of them, though, so when you find them, keep track. Let them be your role models today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Everyone seeks love. But when you feel like you might be excessive in your thinking or need, it’s an invitation to allow and afford yourself more of those specific you-things that give you comfort and joy.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The idea of fun can be daunting. Sometimes you’d rather work, and that’s OK. The pressure of trying new things will be less appealing than the certainties of working toward an expected outcome.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Feel your emotions without judgment, whether good or bad. Though you don’t want to be gleeful in the face of people who are struggling, it’s not the feeling itself that’s wrong; you just need to take it somewhere else.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 30). You’ll make big leaps in your personal life hitting certain goals you’ve thought about since you were small. A move brings new activities and social circles. More highlights: A stellar endorsement followed by an invitation. You’ll become a master of something difficult. You’ll be strategic with your efforts and focus on one quantifiable thing at a time. Virgo and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 20, 1, 3, 33 and 21.