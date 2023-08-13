Horoscopes: Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Determine what’s really worth fighting for before you suit up to get in the ring. You can save yourself a lot of time and energy by staying out of the matches with a small or nonexistent “purse.”

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You care a lot, but that doesn’t mean you have to worry a lot or emote to prove your dedication. Yours will be a fuss-free sort of caring. You’ll do what needs doing and you’ll make the difference that helps.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Now is the only time. History is created from “now” moments, and the future will be what happens “now,” too. It’s smart to set yourself up for an event, insomuch as you’re also getting something valuable from the prep time.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’re fully aware that everyone judges by their own criteria. Your project will rank one way on your rating system and differently on someone else’s. You’ll take note for the sake of awareness, then stick to your own rules.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It’s natural for relationships to fall in and out of sync for no particular reason, but your good energy has a way of making connections happen. Like a key in the lock, sometimes you have to give it a jiggle to find the “click” again.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). To some a relationship is an opportunity to give, and to others it’s an opportunity to take. As a giver, try to stay aware of the balance. When you stop providing what’s being explicitly or implicitly asked of you, what happens?

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Talk about your dream to anyone who will listen. This is how you’ll hone it. Saying what you want out loud illuminates the way to improvement, regardless of the reaction you get. Also, you’ll learn who might join your team.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Make yourself happy. Do it like it’s your job. Today it is, because when you’re happy, people around you feel better, too, and it will be easier for all to rise to their brightest potential.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The day has many offerings — some tempting, others laughable and one that’s too good to pass up. You’ll know it when you see it. Be ready to do what it takes to hold your spot in line.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Parts of your vision are more vivid than your reality. Congratulations! You’re officially a dreamer. With a little more intention and work, you’ll usher some of the ideas into the world of facts and things.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’ll be super productive, partly because your passion for your project keeps energy high but mostly because of good organization. Take the time to order yourself again before every step.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’ll assert yourself, which might feel uncomfortable. Communication doesn’t have to be perfect to be effective. If you were always polite and easygoing, your nearest and dearest would take you for granted.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 13). Not only can you really trust yourself to follow through on your goals, you can trust future-you to handle interesting problems and come up with brilliant strategies and winning connections. You’ll prove it 1,000 times over this year. More highlights: You’ll tell your history in a new and empowering way. You’ll save and invest like a pro. Scorpio and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 12, 10, 7 and 30.