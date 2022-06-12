ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your bright mind applied to the mundane brings fate’s felicitous turn. An enjoyable life that runs well is the ultimate invention, and there’s no one more qualified to innovate in your life than you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Everyone is different in one way or another. Do you know how you are different? Become keenly aware of it so you can highlight this feature and stand out in a good way when it’s your turn.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It seems to be taking forever for you to meet your aim. Something needs to change — either the goal or the plan. The perspective of an outsider will be crucial in this situation.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Those who put the time in have an advantage over gifted people who don’t practice. You’ll work all sides of the equation, organizing your life to make daily efforts to hone your talent.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Goals that are extremely specific are the most likely to come to fruition. Furthermore, keep asking yourself, what’s in it for the other person? Guided by an ideology of contribution, you can’t go wrong.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Some will disavow traditional methods just because they are old. However, the old ways were not all bad. Think before you start over; maybe you can improve everything with just a little tweak.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The consequences of truth will be weighed against the consequences of lies. People will tend to tell as much truth as they think they can tell without getting in trouble, and the same will go for the telling of lies.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You may feel compelled to copy someone who is doing a thing very well — the fastest way to learn. You’ll make it your own after you learn the basic shape of the moves.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The secret you know is a glint in your eye, the intrigue in your smile, the melody of your heart. This one is worth keeping, as the moment it leaves your lips it will also lose all its attractive power.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Searching for answers will be an adventure. Though you may not find what you were initially going for, many other treasures will be uncovered, including friendship.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Though you have no idea what your next marvelous idea will be, trust that it will come to you, easily and in the perfect timing. Believe it. You must, otherwise it will be impossible to pry your mind from the old idea.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’re unpredictable, even to yourself. Take this as a sign that you’re responding to the moment, unbound by ideology, a freethinker to whatever extent that is actually possible.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (June 12). If there were such a thing as youth in a bottle, the main ingredient would be astonishment. You’re now older, but your wonder is making you younger and younger. You’ll also cultivate irresistible qualities without realizing it this year. More highlights: a legacy investment, a big reunion and domestic upgrades at a bargain. Scorpio and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 2, 22, 19 and 14.