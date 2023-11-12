Horoscopes: Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The problem will be boring, the solution interesting. You’re the magic ingredient that makes it so. Your curiosity drops into places others wouldn’t think to investigate. You’re the spark.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your opinion of yourself will affect the outcome of endeavors professional and personal, major and minor. All interactions will be affected. Just feel good about yourself. It’s a decision that doesn’t cost a thing.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’ll consider different work. The financial aspect aside, an effective criterion by which to determine the right position for you will be the job’s capacity to add value, depth and richness to your life.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Of course how you see yourself is more important than how others see you, yet today it’s practically impossible to get a good angle on it. Better to forget yourself entirely and get lost in a project.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Don’t let anyone go lonely on your dime! There are people around you who need more attention, interaction or help than they let on. Keeping up with your social life will be some of the most important work you’ll do.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ll plan an upcoming event. In some ways, you’ll stick to tradition. In other ways, you’ll veer from it or build on it. Because you think things through, you’ll end up doing the impossible — pleasing everyone.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There are those who will try to get away with anything and everything they can. You’ll uphold the ideal of justice for all. Where justice is denied, everyone suffers.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’re well aware of the difference that a stellar presentation can make. You’ll teach and lead. Explaining things well will make all the difference. A light dose of humor will make the hard work that follows more palatable to all.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Focus on your own wishes and things will come together quickly for you. Your mind and heart will be filled with contentment before you get what you want because being in the flow of it is already so exciting.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Syncing up with others will be a challenge. Consider that all the inhabitants of Earth don’t use the same calendar. You’ll have the most luck when you follow your animal instincts instead of the clock.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There’s something about you that makes people want to live up to your expectation of them. You’re constantly looking for opportunities to connect, uplift and support others. You’ll give your trust, and in turn, people will behave in a trustworthy manner.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Settle into an easy pace. Leisurely activities are worthwhile endeavors. The best use of your time will be the thing that takes the least amount of effort. Relax and be free.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 12). Even as a work in progress you feel completely yourself. This uncensored version attracts true friends, love and opportunities that resonate at a very deep level. Also, you’ll experience excitement and money, though not at once. A position of status doesn’t pay, and an extremely lucrative though humble job does. Gemini and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 1, 4, 44, 18 and 30.