Horoscopes: Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’re at the table of bounty. This is family-style dining, so hold out your hands because dishes are coming around. You can take a scoop and pass it on, or you can just pass it on — no one is judging you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). From the bottom or the middle, the top looks social, but there’s truth in the old saying, “It’s lonely at the top.” The trick is to stay connected and rise with others so loneliness doesn’t have a chance.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). While deception and manipulation can have negative associations, these are also the necessary skills involved in entertainment, espionage and diplomacy. Be on the lookout for positive ways to utilize misunderstood talents.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ll be careful to use or manage your resources to the extent that is reasonable. Being hypervigilant in this regard may cause you undue stress. Strike a balance that allows you to breathe easy.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ll tolerate some selfishness, recognizing it as a normal part of human development. A sense of identity requires a degree of self-centeredness. The care of others becomes important after comfort, knowledge and trust of the self have been established.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There are customs and mannerisms particular to every person, group, family, company, country and more. You are blind to the ones you know best, but when someone new enters the scene, you’ll appreciate anew.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Someone will try to impress you, hopefully not with material wealth, as nothing could be less effective. You seek those with admirable character, considerable depth and confidence in their strength of being.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The ease of life comes moving misaligned things into a state of congruence. You will walk the walk. Love and compassion will flow freely toward those with integrity because trust opens the floodgates.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It’s impossible to make something happen while keeping everything the same. Creating change is only possible for those who want to and are ready to own the change.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Everyone needs to feel important. Some try and prove their importance by framing themselves as the best of the best or the worst of the worst. Making people feel at ease will eliminate their need to compete in this absurd way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Do what you want. It’s not what they want, or even what’s right and aligned with your highest purpose. What if you just did the thing you felt like doing? Trust yourself and the world will open for you like a flower.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There is great education to be mined in pointless exercises. Mostly, the learning has to do with tapping into a higher level of Zen, expecting the tediousness and surrendering to the ridiculousness. If it doesn’t build skill, it builds character.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 5). You’re inspired! You’re inspirational! Quite often, you’re both at once. A group will form around you. It doesn’t mean you have to be the leader — you’re lucky when you take as much or as little responsibility as you wish. Diverse personalities sparkle your world. More highlights: a different way of traveling, a shift in professional or educational focus, and a joyous reunion. Sagittarius and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 39, 31, 2 and 16.