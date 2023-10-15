Horoscopes: Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Sometimes, you’re not aware of what a task is bringing you, but it seems like the right thing to do, and you sense it’s good for your development. If it wasn’t worthwhile, you wouldn’t do it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). By merely imagining the future, you affect it. Your predictive skill is great, and your intentions more powerful than you imagine. Knowing your declarations could very well create themselves, what will you declare?

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). In all likelihood, the bees do not know they make the flowers bloom. They’re in it for the nectar and just happen to spread pollen in the process. Like the bees, you will unknowingly cause beauty just by doing what comes naturally.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Why slip your emotions under the radar when others could be sharing in your happiness or alleviating your pain? What if you’re not the only one who finds circumstances troubling? Speak up and free others from feeling so alone.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Don’t worry about sticking with the recipe. It may seem life has brought you extra ingredients, and all will eventually meld nicely. You don’t have to do much, just throw it into the pot and turn up the heat.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ll make yourself happy by making others happy. It takes an astute observer to know how to really connect with and raise the people around you. You take the challenge seriously, but only joy and levity come of it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Most days have multiple gears, but today seems to have just two modes -- stop and go. Either nothing happens or everything does, and all at once. Both modes put you to the test.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Those who expect you to behave in a certain way will get a surprise because you live by your own code and follow your heart’s logic, which does not always take you on a predictable path.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Weeds don’t need to be invited, welcomed, tended or appreciated to grow. They claim their spot and declare that they belong there, and so they do. You’ll be tenacious as a weed in some way today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It can be hard to see oneself. You have many irresistible qualities, though if you don’t keep track of them, you forget what they are. Visit your history for clues because it’s time to play to your strengths.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). An intriguing future is taking form in your imagination. Can you push the limits? Freeing your imagination will help to free your reality. Experiment with unbound visualization.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). When you get together with a certain someone, there’s a visceral chemistry and you’re like two substances, both transformed by the reaction. Pay attention to the direction this transformation takes. Know who is good for you.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 15). You fix something that broke long ago and move merrily along. You’ll strengthen your self-knowledge, build your legacy and affirm your resilience. More highlights: a financial boost from a surprising source, abundant opportunity for fun, and a profound connection with the beauty and mystery of nature. Aries and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 3, 33, 2 and 16.