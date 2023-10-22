Horoscopes: Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ll experience the phenomenon firsthand. The more fascinated a person is, the less rational he or she becomes. That’s why extremely interesting people cause those around them to say what they never intended to say.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Let the world rush while you go at your own pace, a commanding time instead of letting it boss you around. Your mind will be clear and you’ll be able to think things through. What’s well conceived will be well expressed.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’re in charge of so much, you may find it challenging to fit everything into a logical system. Spend a few hours trying anyhow. You’ll figure something out in the process — a gem that can be used in the future — the breakthrough you’ve needed.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Today’s problem will require a skill you do not possess, but you can learn it quickly. The first step is admitting what you don’t know. The second one involves finding a trustworthy guide.

Advertisement

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). People feel comfortable at the table when they believe they’ve earned a seat. Most would prefer not to be where they don’t believe they belong. Your talent for making people feel welcome will kick in.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There’s duty in love and love in duty. The mundane things you do for others, like feeding them or driving them around, may not seem like anything remarkable, but consistency is a profound love language with lasting effects.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Stick to the schedule, muscle through and say, “good enough.” You don’t have to be the world’s greatest expert to get this job done and shipped. You’ll make a difference with this, but only after it’s out of your hands.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ll understand the inner workings of things. This is true on a mechanical and an emotional level. New dimensions open for you and life sprawls, tunnels down, springs up and stretches grandly before you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’ll have fun and also look like you’re having it, which makes the people around you want to find their joy, too. You can’t change people, but you can inspire them, which is what you’ll do.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The best thing to bring to a struggle is a clear-eyed view of it. It takes persistence. Show up enough times to get over the initial blindness that is the protective shield of inexperience. Keep showing up. You’ll soon see it better.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). One person can do the work of many. You are such a person, and you’ll find others like you. Start at the very beginning, which is, as one Rodgers and Hammerstein song suggests, “a very good place to start.”

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’ll ask better questions and turn work in a lucrative direction. You’ll connect people and add resources. You’ll create something efficient and unique.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 22). There’s an ease to the year — you’ve earned it, so enjoy it. When you require resources, they open to you. When you want help, it’s offered. The people you encounter will have goals that align with your own. More highlights include the joy of self-expression and the peace of being completely accepted and having nothing to prove. Aries and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 12, 4, 15 and 32.