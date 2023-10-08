Horoscopes: Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Having reservations won’t do you any favors unless they involve a restaurant. You’ll be inclined to introduce yourself, ask your question, speak up, go in for the hug — all risks with possible rewards.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The natural human response is to back away from a failure and take credit for a success, but instead you opt for the superhuman response of owning up to whatever contribution is yours.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Like physical healing, emotional healing is often a slow process that’s difficult to see in the early stages because it happens below the surface first, and at microscopic level. The proof comes in time, and scar tissue.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ll be among diverse thinkers. The best ideas are born in an environment rich in respect and contrast. People inform one another with their differences — a process that doesn’t have to be unpleasant.

Advertisement

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It will be impossible to move anonymously through the world today because of your standout style. There is a real personality to everything you do, and that won’t go unseen.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You prefer drama on a stage, in a book or on a screen. Your real life is better without controversy, especially the kind that is likely to occur just because people don’t have anything better to entertain themselves with.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Relationships need excitement to grow, so don’t be afraid to shake things up. A drop of honesty can be like a shock that makes people retreat and assess before pulling in closer than they were before.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Someone who has always been good and innocent will require your protection. Someone who has made bad choices and now sticks to the straight and narrow will be the best one for the job.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The fix that worked before will no longer be effective. It’s like you’re being forced to find a novel solution. As inconvenient as it may seem right now, in the long run you will celebrate this moment of blessing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Those who follow the crowd will end up in crowded places. Instead, you’ll lead the group and find the cool places, ideas and investments on your own. You’ll get there early and enjoy more space and resources.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You have special talents, but it’s not something you think about. There’s no need to highlight your strengths when you’re already dedicating them to the team. You don’t have to feel better than others to feel good about you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’re on the precipice of a change and deciding now just how far to go with it. Should this be a tweak or an overhaul? Much depends on how uncomfortable or displeasing the current state is to you.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 8). You’ll be more present to your life than ever before. You’ll learn new ways to express gratitude and elevate what’s important to you. Special people surprise, fascinate and entertain you. Stay open. Many an adventure will start with what appears to be hard or boring work. You’ll also attain hot tickets and a lucky windfall. Virgo and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 33, 11, 17 and 42.