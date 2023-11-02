Horoscopes: Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). In school, the lesson comes before the test. In life, the test is the lesson, and the lesson is the test. If you notice the same seems to be coming up on replay, be alert: There’s still something to learn in this.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You already know that getting what you want doesn’t always make you happy, but of course you won’t know until you have it. You’re driven to experiment and explore. Solo missions are simplest and will give you quick information.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The problem with exclusive clubs is that they don’t offer enough contact with the very experiences you most need to keep your edge. Dabble in elite situations if you must, but don’t be seduced. Diversity is power.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). A little honesty up front will go a long way. It’s easier to set boundaries and expectations up when you’re starting new with people than to try and change the rules in an established relationship.

Advertisement

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Today, the best way to find out what’s going to work for you is to find out what doesn’t and start ruling things out to narrow down your options. There really are no mistakes in this quest for information.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Most people don’t listen as well as you do, and yet you’re still trying to improve your skills because you recognize that without understanding, there’s no chance of connecting to form something greater together.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You are the hero of a story no one else has ever lived. You are ever aware that others also have their own stories filled with twists, triumphs and losses that you would not assume to know. Someone will thrive in your curiosity.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You will fall in love many times with the same person, place or thing. This is how you know it’s a fine match. When love gets tested, don’t worry too much. If it’s right, the test will make it stronger.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). When things happen seemingly by magic, it’s usually an illusion. In today’s case, it’s an iceberg situation. The work began long ago and has been building up for ages, and 80% of it is below the surface.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). To think about your achievements may give the old self-esteem a boost, but it’s good not to tie up too much identity into past outcomes and performances. Know that your worthiness is inherent and not based on how you are rewarded by the world.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). A feeling cannot be right or wrong, but it can be empowering or disempowering. An accepted feeling is empowering. A rejected feeling is disempowering. Welcome feelings.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Willing yourself to be different simply doesn’t work. Unwanted behaviors are likely coping mechanisms. Seek a deeper understanding of your patterns. You cannot influence that which you don’t understand.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 2). Many attitudes, plans and potentials live inside you. Once you decide which way to go, the world will flex to your decision. Commitment makes you so unself-conscious you will often accidentally win friends, deals, fans, business partners and romantic hopefuls. You’re irresistible because you haven’t a clue how irresistible you are. Gemini and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 3, 33, 12 and 16.