Horoscopes: Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). To explore without a map is a totally immersive experience allowing one the advantage of learning life on the ground instead of from a chart, which is merely a theory about where things are. You’ll thoroughly know what’s actually there.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There’s no right way to be attractive, but vulnerable honesty is often what brings people together. It may seem messy, and it’s not for everyone, only the brave.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Excellent strategy will help you resolve conflicts and reach mutually beneficial agreements. You’ll obtain critical information vital to your plan, and you’ll employ it to gain an advantage or achieve a favorable outcome.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The work before you may not seem interesting, but this is exactly why it’s perfect for honing your creativity. Circumstances that are inherently vibrant and exciting don’t require much imagination, which is like a muscle that improves with use.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The more you define what you will and won’t accept, the happier you’ll be. Success comes from being brave and honest. Arguably the success is being brave and honest; the rest are just party favors you get to take home.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). With the intention of living your best life, you set goals and hustle to reach them. Your priorities are ever-present in your mind. Just don’t forget your “why” or the hustle turns into a grind.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). When a circumstance seems overwhelming, it’s because you’re trying to take too big a bite of it. Every circumstance is as big or as small as your spoon. So grab a smaller spoon and dig in.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’re already who you were meant to be. All this work you do, it’s not to improve who you are so much as to live who you are to the fullest, which requires a degree of challenge, because, like time, you evolve ever-forward.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It will be unclear exactly what’s needed. The last evaluation was too long ago, and things have changed. Taking a few moments to reevaluate will make a huge difference in your effectiveness and give you a competitive edge.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The first step in handling things is to take responsibility. You can’t drive a car and stand on the street at the same time. Behind the wheel is a position of power and responsibility, which are inseparable concepts.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Like a magician using trickery to amaze audiences, you will dabble in a harmless manipulation intended to charm, entertain and impress your subject. You want their delighted smiles, and you’ll get them.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There will be a wide array of options for you, activities and people to get involved in, and you’ll be most content if you gravitate to either people who need your help or cheerful people. Both will raise you up.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 9). Your fascinations love you back. You’ll play your cards right. Luck plays no role in this. The reason you win big is because you learn the rules and make a commitment to continual improvement. More highlights: your favorite kind of fun on repeat, a mysterious caper and the satisfaction of seeing people use what you give them and thrive. Cancer and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 17, 13, 2 and 39.