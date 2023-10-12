Horoscopes: Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Skimp on sleep and you’re skimping on health. To prioritize rest gives you the chance at having as much energy and vitality as you can. Being as strong and capable as is possible is your aim, and it’s nonnegotiable.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The butterflies visit your stomach for a reason. Something in you called out to the universe, “I care about doing a good job!” and they are flapping their wings to give you extra energy. When the job is done, they’ll fly away.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Don’t speculate how well you’ll enjoy an experience or how likely you are to click with someone. The idea of a relationship or venture may be better or worse than reality, but you’ll never know unless you give it a shot.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Believe in your worthiness. The role wouldn’t have fallen to you if you weren’t the one to do it. Besides, you’re not in it alone. The forces that brought you to the moment will be there to help you transcend it.

Advertisement

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Today is more like a bullet-pointed list than a tight plan. You’ll hit the main points and leave room to follow the weird thread that will show up. Someone or something is trying to entice you on a delightful detour.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’re thinking more about helping others than yourself. This intention will guide you to say and do the right thing. You reach out and risk rejection knowing that this could be the fated assist someone really needs.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The easily interpreted things aren’t enough to tickle your intellect, but with the arrival of a mystery, a deeper part of you will emerge to make sense of it. Relatedly, complicated people are worth the effort it takes to get to know them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). True friends are not looking for what they will gain out of interactions with you. True friends don’t fulfill their needs at your expense, but emotional vampires do. Resist the devious charms of known offenders.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Shakespeare used the dramatic device of a clandestine arrangement in comedy and tragedy alike. Be careful with secrets. They give the action a charge, which can lean in the direction of fun or harm.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your highly developed sense of responsibility may drive the action, which can give things a more serious or rigid tone than you intend. It doesn’t mean you’re not ultimately acting out of love.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). If you categorize your every move as “bad” or “good,” the two sides of you will engage in an unproductive internal battle. Don’t judge yourself. Trust that you’re intuitively guided toward what’s your own highest development.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Though the fight takes much energy, strive for peace, not resignation. Peace finds a harmonious way to exist together. Resignation backs down, allowing the other party to prevail as though there’s nothing more worth fighting for.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 12). Your bright mind will put things together in new and exciting ways this year, as though you are in a perpetual metaphor. More highlights: A tight relationship with a worthy mentor lends a sense of security, and the money you make helps too! The past surfaces to finally be healed and you move forward with a lightness you dreamed of having. Aquarius and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 14, 17, 2 and 12.