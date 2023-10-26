Horoscopes: Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your best is always relative to the situation and the moment. Give your all and accept whatever that means today. Self-punishment or praise aren’t necessary when you have a steadfast, loving relationship with yourself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you can’t commit completely to the task, you will at least pretend you can in hopes that the mindset will take hold once you’re in motion. It’s important to the team that everyone is working in the same direction.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’ll be invited to compete — an honor. Accepting this invitation is optional. The real gift is that you get to enjoy the implied compliment that you are a worthy competitor.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). As you focus on healing one part of your life, you’ll deal with a dozen other seemingly unrelated factors. You’ll celebrate how these disparate influences tie together in an amazing way.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You want what you want. Go toward it without feeling selfish or guilty. Don’t worry; it won’t be too easy for you to attain this goal, and you’ll be helping others along the way.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Easy targets and low-hanging fruit hold no appeal for you. If anyone and everyone can join the club, it’s not special. Today it’s about the challenge. The harder you have to work for it, the more you want it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your body makes the growth hormones you need to repair your tissues when you are asleep. If you’re going to spoil yourself, do it with sleep — it’s free and better for you than anything you could possibly buy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). A compliment is a gift, not a purchase. Your gracious acceptance of a compliment should not obligate you. However happy you are to receive what the world lobs your way, accept it as sweetness, not responsibility.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The centaur in you will be satisfied with today’s course of action. Now is a good time to channel the horse side. You’ll need to be fast and strong and wear blinders to keep yourself focused on the track.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’ll open doors with your confident attitude and a sincere smile. You are curious about someone, but take it slow. You’re attractive and mysterious when you limit your questioning.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’ll make a friend by doing something outside the usual. Your originality is exciting to be around, though you’re careful not to overstay your welcome or take too much of the attention. You make sure everyone feels seen.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). “Travel light and move fast” is your motto of the day. Fewer words have more impact. There’s a way to spend and expend less; you just have to find it. Power and efficiency go hand-in-hand.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 26). Welcome to your year of mutuality. You’ll take a risk to get the love, friendship and business you really want. Your bids will be received, your feelings often reciprocated. More highlights: You’ll handle unfinished business once and for all. You’ll start a financial trend that pays off in a decade. You’ll sign a life-changing contract. Pisces and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 24, 3, 38 and 19.