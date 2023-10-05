Horoscopes: Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Being enthusiastic on the inside and cool on the outside is sometimes appropriate. Avoid the opposite, though. If you can’t be excited about where you are, leave. Instead, use your inner joy as a navigation device.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’re smart to work ahead — also sideways and backward. Like a squirrel hiding nuts, you’re preparing for something and it’s not time for anyone else to see it. When it is, you’ll be ready.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Try your idea. There’s no guarantee it will turn out as hoped, but even if it doesn’t it will be a lot more interesting than if you stuck to the typical way. Bonus: You’ll entertain the others with your spontaneity.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your motivation is high. Whatever might have stopped you before from getting what you want has now turned into a pebble you can kick out of the way. Whether you leverage relationships or work alone, it’s full steam ahead.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You aim to be an excellent steward of your resources, but lately it feels like what you own is owning you. So many things need care, cleaning and fixing. Consider cutting down on your belongings or buying fewer things in the future.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’re careful to assess relationships as you think the other person would instead of projecting your own preferences on it. You’ll do a fine job in this respect, making others feel both comfortable and inspired to make the next move.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ve a talent for bringing clarity to things that are hard for others to understand. This comes from years of making sense of certain patterns. As you share your gifts, you’ll realize just how remarkable they are.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Because of the numbing effects of familiarity, it’s easier to have an impactful conversation with a stranger than it is to strongly influence your kin. Seize the opportunity to share uplifting words with a fresh face.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’re well aware that building a meaningful relationship takes time, mutual respect and shared experiences. But if you could spray a potion on someone and get them to feel a certain way … You’re almost that persuasive now.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). A project will grow in size and complexity to fit the resources you allot to it. You’ll get ahead of this with good management. You’ll set appropriate deadlines and prevent tasks from expanding beyond their necessary scope.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Behavioral patterns teach us what to expect. Trust can be built or eroded in every interaction. You’re very careful to build trust with new people, but it will be even more important to continually establish it with your familiars.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Underplay your next move. Humility is not only a virtue; it’s a tactic. Better yet, can you move invisibly? The aim is not to be sneaky, but it would be good to try out your ideas without the added pressure of people watching.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 5). There’s a radiance in this solar return. You live by your love and create heartfelt connections by the hundreds. You’ll become a collector of sweet sentiments and experiences. More highlights: a luxury you never thought you’d have; new birth comes to your family; and a makeover for an area of your daily life. Scorpio and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 30, 1, 14 and 5.