Horoscopes: Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Do you have the nagging feeling that you’re still not using your talents to their greatest extent? You’ll be happier when a challenge is a good fit for you, causing your native capacities to rise up and meet the moment.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Today it doesn’t matter what you choose, it only matters that you chose. You can make it easy on yourself by investigating the choices of those you admire and following suit. One decision will move everything forward.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ll navigate past the obstacles by leveraging your exceptional skills. Your knack for discovering simple compromises and swiftly implementing adjustments will come into play.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’re definitely being persuaded into a choice, but pinch yourself awake and you’ll remember that you still have options. You’re most powerful when you remind yourself that you’re in a position to take it or leave it.

Advertisement

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Lately it seems like every time someone has to take one for the team, that someone is you. You’re willing to sacrifice for the good of all, but it’s unwise to do this in a group where no one else will. Stand up for yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Stress will be significantly reduced by your stellar attitude. You won’t see things you have to do; you’ll see things you (SET ITAL) get (END ITAL) to do. As for tedious work, you’ll either turn it into something marvelous or you’ll turn it loose.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ll be a guardian and protector. Wear your superhero best — whatever is your equivalent to a costume and cape. Whether it’s a suit coat or lucky shoes, it will inspire your confidence and the trust of others.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’ll luck into the rightsized challenge — one that’s interesting, novel, and not too hard — and eventually get into the groove that lets you lose yourself in total engagement with the task at hand.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Facts aren’t knowledge. Access to information is easy but it’s the organization and application that will move you forward. You’ll get the hands-on experience you need to make a training process complete.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). A sense of freedom rules the day. It’s like you’re flying over your life, and you can see it all with the clarity of a bird’s eye from a perspective showing you more options than you ever knew you had.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Think about the best praise you’ve ever received. You’ll soon be in a position to offer encouragement and feedback. Generic comments won’t do. The gift of specificity can make someone feel loved and respected.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 14). People think you’re cool. It’s fun to be perceived this way, especially because they’re right. You accept change easily, adapt quickly and wow people with your work. One special relationship lights up your adventures. More highlights: a contest win, a journey to the sea, and adding to your portfolio with help from friends. Sagittarius and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 1, 4, 17, 21 and 39.