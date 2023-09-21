Horoscopes: Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Where tension exists, resolve it by being the bigger person. It really doesn’t matter who is wrong or right, it only matters what helps everyone move on from this tediousness.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Too much emphasis on finance inhibits your imagination. Take a break from cost-consciousness and pretend, for a moment, that money is no object. There’s a way to make some version of this happen on your current budget.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You learn about yourself through socializing and are surprised by your own behaviors. You may tell a perfect stranger a secret or downplay/play up an accomplishment. Studying your own reactions makes deep-seated beliefs known to you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The naive assume that everyone wants what they want. The mature realize the range of desire is wide and they make no assumptions. Instead, they learn what people want or inspire new appetites with their unique offerings.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Do anything you can to expand your perspective, because your happiness is in danger of being blocked by a nasty case of tunnel vision. The best opportunities are outside of the tunnel. When you believe this, the blinders fall away.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It feels like you’re in your own personal retrograde. Like the planets, you don’t really travel backward; it only looks that way from the earthly perspective. Trust that you’re advancing even when you can’t see the progress yet.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). As the sign of harmony, you gravitate to conflict-free zones, or try and resolve the tensions you stumble into. Don’t be too quick to do this today because a small degree of friction will provide the spark of inspiration.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You can choose to focus on a dystopian version of the future, or a hopeful one. What if you knew your energy was akin to a vote? Envisioning the future as a beautiful destination will calm your mind and fortify your heart.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You and a significant someone haven’t been able to match up your timing lately, but fret not. One of you will speed up, the other will slow down, and you’ll finally be back in sync by the weekend.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). To interrupt a person in conversation is considered rude, but is it just as rude for a person to go on at length without throwing the ball back? Such questions of etiquette will be among today’s dilemmas. You’ll navigate with grace.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It’s not just a plot device in your favorite show; it can happen in real life too — adversaries can become allies; weaknesses can become superpowers; and inauspicious events can be the reason you triumph in Act Three.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The world is eager to fill in your education on the subject you wish to learn about and more. You’ll pluck fruit from the tree of knowledge and gobble it down, then suddenly see how disparate elements fit together into one picture.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 21). You’re finding your voice this year. You’ll learn from the stories you hear, but even more from the stories you tell, which change as you create more empowering interpretations of your history. More highlights: You’ll build and maintain valuable relationships. You’ll also act on expert advice to leverage these relationships and build something that will improve life for many. Gemini and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 10, 4, 44 and 27.