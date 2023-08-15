Horoscopes: Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your assets are many, but you won’t maximize them if you’re busy trying to make up for something you think you lack. Whatever your limitation or flaw may be, it will give birth to the best elements of your style.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The person who’s made your life difficult will suddenly make it easier by getting out of the way. The noise disappears and the signal gets crystal clear. Your next move becomes obvious, and you can take it with confidence.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Others will tell you what’s significant, but you don’t have to agree. You decide what matters. Nothing is inherently important, but you can make it important by pointing the magic wand that is your time and attention.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). When relationships get very comfortable, it’s easy to forget what’s so special about them. Difficult people provide the contrast that helps you appreciate how rare and sweet your familiar groove really is.

Advertisement

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Social opportunities are not to be missed. Be sure to collect contact info from the people you meet because it’s a crucial step in making new friends. You’ll start conversations that are so interesting, you’ll have trouble ending them.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’re in no mood to dabble. You see what you want and go all in. It’s scary to invest in yourself this way, but you’ve become an expert at doing scary things.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Duty calls. Remember that you always have a choice about where to be. While you may dream of leisurely amusements, you may also decide that caring for others is the most fulfilling thing you could do with this day.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You waste no time trying to convince anyone of what you believe because you know in your bones what’s real to you. “The worth of every conviction consists precisely in the steadfastness with which it is held.” — Jane Addams

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Those who need a lot of attention can complicate even the simplest of tasks. Such problems can be prevented. With a little extra focus from you, your potential trouble source will be calm and cooperative.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Though you’ll listen to what the world is saying, the actionable messages of the day will come from the inside. It’s as though you have an internal committee hashing out the merits of each idea to formulate a plan.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The problem with walls is that protection can be a kind of prison. The same walls that keep things out also trap you in. On an emotional level, what this means is that to be free, you must risk getting hurt.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Experience is a hard teacher because she gives the test before the lesson. Today brings a vivid and immersive experience. Seeing things from different angles will help you on the “test.”

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 15). If giving is an art, you become a great master this year, pointing your generous spirit where it will have the most impact on the lives of others. Love accompanies you all the way. More highlights: life-changing education, a flight to a new place that feels instantly like home and the culmination of years of work sold for an excellent price. Aries and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 17, 30, 15 and 28.