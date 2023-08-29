Horoscopes: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your focus is a valuable resource that will give you what you want on a platter. Think ahead to what might steal your attention, then prevent the intrusion. With minimal disruptions, you’re unstoppable.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It’s typical for you to give more than you take. But it does no good to give to those inclined to hoard the bounty instead of spreading it. It’s not necessary to avoid the selfish altogether, but do be wary of them.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). While it’s natural to worry that others may be having more fun than you, it’s also a silly thing to get too hung up on. Assume everyone is having about the same amount, give or take a smile, and then focus on yours.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ll have the chance to imperfectly connect with someone interesting. There won’t be a chance to perfectly connect, so don’t wait up for that. Even your bumbles are charming now, so you really can’t go wrong.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Maybe you’re even feeling a little shy. It works for you. You attract outgoing people who enjoy the challenge of helping you open up and enjoy yourself. Your laugh makes someone’s heart sing.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It’s one of those days when you begin with a clear ending in mind and plan backward — an approach that brings magic to work and play alike. Tonight features strange questions and odd encounters.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Unless you’re dealing with a fire sign, today will be like a vending machine in which the dollars go in and the treats come out predictably. With the fire sign, all bets are off. Unpredictability will be part of the charm.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’re a deep thinker. Some people think about things for a minute that you think about for years. Profound insights come to you at different mile markers of life. You’ll be newly illuminated on one of your favorite topics.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’re undaunted by a challenge that few others would take on. The stakes are so high, and it requires more work than most want to put in. With the endurance to tolerate the ups and downs, you’ll succeed.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Everything is easier when you get the approach right. The energy of yearning, trying or chasing will be repellent. Instead, you’ll cultivate a welcoming kind of curiosity and let the world come to you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You catch subtle expressions as they flicker across faces in a fraction of a second. Your talent for reading emotions so well gives you many other abilities, such as knowing what someone might need to hear to feel better.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Accept life as it is. This will dissolve the problem. Would you believe that life wants to flow to a state of resolution? When no one is invested in forcing outcomes to go a certain way, things will take care of themselves.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 29). It’ll be a year when your finger is on the pulse and your feet move before you think too much to stop them. Fantastic timing brings you money and magical personal connections. You’re there for people when they most need you, and it pays you back. More highlights: a secret talent for following the good weather, and the call of auspicious muses. Sagittarius and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 16, 40, 4, 21 and 22.