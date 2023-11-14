Horoscopes: Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It’s not what you do so much as how you do it that will change the course of the day. People will feel your love, your goodwill and your commitment to work, and this will favorably affect your plot.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Since you’re not sure what you want to do yet, keep your options open. Stay free so you can play around and see what impresses you. You’ll know when you’ve hit something worth investigating because your joy will surge.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’ll shine at the center of your scene and still be plenty generous with your costars, realizing that, like you, they are the main characters of their own story. You’ll be happy with how those story lines pleasantly overlap.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You have something to communicate that hasn’t quite come together yet in your head. Speak and write what you’re thinking about. With practice you will hone this so, when the time is right, all will have clarity.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your heart makes impractical requests, as it’s not tasked with logistics. Planning, managing the details and otherwise sorting things out is the head’s job. Conflict ensues, but usually, the head finds a way to give the heart what it wants.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Be on the lookout for opportunity. Stay aware, ready and open-minded. Your reflexes are at their quickest when you haven’t already decided who you are and what you’re good at. You have talents you haven’t discovered yet.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Responsibilities are like the bars of a cage. Don’t take on so many that you’re trapped. Your projects can only advance if you push ahead on what matters to you instead of saying yes to all requests from others.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Lost souls look more like free spirits to you, and you could be right. Nontraditional thinkers will draw you in. You’re starting to amass an eclectic group of friends.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Even though your feelings are real, they may not correlate so directly to the present reality and may instead be more related to triggers from the past. Explore what exactly you are reacting to.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Doing what you tell yourself you’ll do can be a big challenge or an easy action, depending on how well-matched your instructions are to the reality of your circumstances. Today, it’s all about the rightsized request.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’ll suddenly realize that your situation calls for a different level of commitment than you first believed. You will apply yourself with full respect and attention to the task at hand. This is your best, and it’s all you can do.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You go through with an action while part of your mind hangs back, taking it all in. After the fact, call a meeting between you and your observant self because there is intuition to heed here.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 14). It will be your pleasure to support and be supported this year, building the bonds of belonging in your corner of the world. Your root chakra will be strengthened, and you’ll enjoy a new sense of security and an improved relationship with money. More highlights: a huge sale, earning a proud rite of passage and hearing the word “yes” in an important way that will be often reiterated. Leo and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 17, 30, 21, 14 and 11.