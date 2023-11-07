Horoscopes: Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Being your own advocate sometimes requires you to push yourself and other times requires you to back off. Make work a pleasure by taking it in easy chunks. All unfolds with grace under relaxed circumstances.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Just because you’re uncomfortable doing a new activity doesn’t mean you made a mistake in choosing it. Being uncomfortable, even deeply so, only means you’re growing.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Ideas are like clothes you’re trying on for fit. Some are so big you’d have to pad yourself to hold them up. Others are so restrictive you couldn’t get into them without bursting the seams. Keep testing until you find your Goldilocks idea.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). When people find out what you do and how well you do it, they’ll want to be a part of it. Because beginnings and endings are easier to remember than middles, you’ll make an impression with an entrance or an exit.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your energy is quick and bright. You’ll make the usual rounds, but with the extraordinary aim to improve the lighting with your internal sunshine. In this you will succeed.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). As you repeat similar types of projects, you become more proficient in identifying which actions lead to a desirable result. Once you figure out what works for you, all you have to do is more of it!

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Declare what you want and the muses will perk up their ears. So will the spirit of resistance, known to test declarations of intent by taking on the shape of fear and procrastination. The muses will help you win this one.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Your ability to work with a wide variety of people is impressive and will be lauded. You focus on the job at hand. Whether you like or agree with a person will be irrelevant to the success of your collaboration.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Someone you know is living in a bubble of isolation. And though this is an invisible barrier, it is very real in its ability to keep the outside world at a distance. Your warmth and loving intention will pierce the bubble.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’re starting to see your work catch on. In the launching stage, it’s normal to feel a tinge of possessiveness and want to hoard things for your own. This will pass, and you’ll never regret sharing with the world.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The ancients regarded volcanoes as God’s anger. Knowing it’s just nature’s way of letting off pressure doesn’t make it any less destructive. When you come across emotional volcanoes, flee the danger zone.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’ll have competitors, and that only means you’re going for a prize many want. Don’t let that add undue stress. Think of this as motivation to do your best, as well as a chance to practice your sportsmanship.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 7). You’ll do as you say you’ll do, and it will feel powerfully good to know your word makes things happen. You’ll restructure your routines, strengthen your skills and achieve the mastery which attracts admiration, students and supporters. More highlights: new pastimes and passions, an epic partnership and a financial position you once only dreamed about. Virgo and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 50, 30, 13 and 18.