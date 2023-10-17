Horoscopes: Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Like most people, your life includes a fair amount of stress. You have an uncommonly graceful way of dealing with it. Maintaining an upbeat mood has become your habit. You’ll teach people around you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). An idea to keep in mind: Cooperation is mutual effort toward a common goal, not giving up your individuality. You are slow to commit because you take your commitments so seriously. Test the waters with a temporary arrangement.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). If you know exactly what’s being exchanged, it’s not a game, it’s a transaction. Doing a thing so many times that your prediction about the result is almost always right can be great for business, and no fun for play.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The action flows smoothly because you are excellent at managing expectations, including your own. It requires guesswork. You’ll anticipate what people want from a situation and be three moves ahead at every juncture.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You approach life with more curiosity today, which opens up intriguing options, especially socially. Talking to someone new or broaching fresh subjects with familiar people makes life suddenly more exciting.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It may seem like money is flying out of your account, but experience is invaluable. And though people hang a certain price tag on things, the number is more negotiable than you would think. It won’t hurt to ask.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ll be so good at letting go of the negative. A bad experience in the past just means you’re due for a good one. Be patient with the way things are developing. Deeply rooted relationships take time to develop.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). In a fantasy, someone knows exactly how to treat you. In reality, someone needs comprehensive instructions, which is a lot of work. Keep looking for the kind of person who takes initiative, thus making life like a dream.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). An endeavor becomes possible because you believe it is within the realm of possibility. Even so, you need more resources. Furthermore, there’s something you must let go of before you can get them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The situation doesn’t look great on paper, but don’t decide until you see it face-to-face. There are factors in play that can’t be accounted for in the flat assessment of words.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). When motivation wanes, you’ll ask yourself, is the aim exciting enough? Should it be higher, bigger or more beautiful? With the right goal, you won’t have to push yourself because the goal will pull you along.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Work brings you many things — knowledge, stress, friendship, elation and frustration … and most importantly, it brings you money. Whether it is enough to even out the equation will be your big question of the week.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 17). Welcome to your year of evidence! You will have proof that your love is well founded and abundantly returned. You will know your work and your personality are adored. More highlights: Agreements and alliances that satisfy mutual aims, a business deal helping you step into lifestyle changes you’ve been wanting, and greater intensity to your love life. Virgo and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 10, 3, 31 and 25.