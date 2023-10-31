Horoscopes: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The faux blood and gore are your lucky Halloween omens, symbolizing your ability to rise above the fear of pain, either emotional or bodily. Wounds are a natural part of life, and so is healing.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). On Halloween, horns are everywhere, be they devilish, Viking-esque or beastly. You may choose to wear a symbol on the outside that reflects the proud strength, weaponry and defense that a Taurus grows through life’s seasons.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The twins trend in a Gothic direction this ghostly night. The Gemini energy could also culminate in couple and group costumes. The fun of Halloween is amplified through an experience of inhabiting worlds of play together.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Glowing through fog, the moon connects you to your senses beyond the physical. You’ll use her enchanting power to connect with ancestors and the spirit world, or to detect who has a secret crush on you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It’s not just witches who seek feline familiars. The black cats that have become ubiquitous symbols of Halloween represent a wild and admirable power that many will want to align with now, and you’ll get invitations and offers.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Halloween emboldens a surprising and perhaps spicy side of yourself to emerge from shadows. Be you a Virgoan vampire, a pumpkin or pop star, you’ll startle and delight your “victims.”

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It’s an opportunity to use your flair for all things aesthetic and make some artistic ominousness. Whether you apply your talent to decorations, makeup, character work or all of the above, you’ll cause thrills and chills.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You are the royalty of this night and will rule it with your wishes, be they for fun, frights, sweets or other. You’ll have royal subjects who defer to you and depend on you for the magic of these hours.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Just as the centaur is half-human, half-beast, you will integrate instinct and intellect to mine as much magical and monstrous potential as the eerie evening affords.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There’s no cobweb too sticky, no candy corn too sweet, no casket too creaky to scare Capricorn off from the celebration of haunts. Between the adrenaline rush and the romantic high, things could take a romantic turn.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your eclecticism, eccentricity and extraordinary ideas glow like a grinning jack-o’-lantern on this ghastly night. You’ll also be the most popular prankster in the room, putting a hot spin on the classics.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). As an astonishing shape-shifter, you’ve the potential to play with people’s perceptions on this night of tricks. You’ll also honor the spirits and pay homage to your favorite mystical practices, making the night positively ectoplasmic.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 31). The theme that loops through your year: idealism to realism. You’ll act on your ideas, make swift decisions and follow through with projects that build on one another to create the skyline of this new era of your life. More highlights: Family brags about you. You hone your individuality and style. Someone invests in you. Sagittarius and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 14, 20, 17, 6 and 5.