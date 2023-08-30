Horoscopes: Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Loyalty can clash with honesty. Perhaps you can see the merit in the opposing team’s argument, though you know you must stand by your own group. What can save the situation is the right tone, which is to say a lighter one.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Vive la différence! Those you deal with now may not “get” you, but with mutual respect, even people who don’t operate on the same wavelength tend to learn one another gradually over time.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Though hard work, struggle, sacrifice and effort can certainly lead to what you want, there are many other ways to get there that are just as legitimate if you are inclined to think so. Don’t limit yourself to conventional options.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’re holding on to an idea that’s too cumbersome to fit into your future. When you know you must surrender a thing sooner or later, consider doing it sooner so you can lift off to the next stage.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You gave your all and you don’t want any of it back. That was the former you — excellent, but different from how you are now, with new things to give to other people for novel reasons.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It’s not always this way, but today you’ll be highly motivated by the need of others. Their dependence on you makes the work easier and you get it done faster, too. In fact, the more they need you, the better you perform.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The best version of the relationship has yet to be realized. One success will build on the next. One party getting their way isn’t a success unless the other party enjoyed the interaction, too. It must be fun for both for it to count.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Your communication style sets you apart. People listen carefully to you and trust you more because you don’t waste their time. You pick the most important topic and find a memorable way to put those ideas across.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). People know you and yet you’re still a mystery because they sense there’s so much more to discover. Your enigmatic vibes are working for you, and you’ll have the attention you desire.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’ll be drawn to express your passion through an endeavor. Don’t be surprised if the intensity of an emotion doesn’t translate. With feelings, representation often falls short. Sometimes you just have to feel them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’re confident in what you have to offer and will price it in currencies financial and more. You need to know you are appreciated on many levels beyond what money can touch.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Perhaps it’s obvious that your reactions to things reveal what you think about them. What’s interesting is when you find reactions surprising, because that points to a belief you don’t even know you have. Investigate!

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 30). Happy Blue Moon Birthday, and a rare and super solar journey it will be, with uncanny luck coming to you every 10 weeks — first in your personal life, then in your financial sector and beyond. More highlights: proclamations of love, being included in intrepid schemes and a teacher who aligns to help you launch a large enterprise. Libra and Aries adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 17, 10, 7, 24 and 31.