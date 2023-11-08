Horoscopes: Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You regularly put your feelings on the line. You’ve gotten used to such risks. People with less experience will remind you of your younger self. You’ll be careful with people. Your kindness will be remembered.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Within the same language is many ways to use it, which tell people where you’re from geographically, culturally, emotionally and more. You’ll create trust when you speak someone’s language back to them.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You don’t always think of your interactions as creations, but they are. You put thought into your approach and choose your topics carefully. There’s an opportunity for beauty in each scene unfolding on the stage of your life.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You didn’t get where you are by being unconcerned with results. So, while your inner critic serves an important purpose, you need very little from them to stay on track. A one-sentence review is enough, then shut it down.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There are those who will create a false or unnecessary sense of urgency to make their cause seem more important and to get people to respond quickly. Take back the power. Do things on your timetable, not theirs.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It seems counterintuitive, but less time allotted to work on a project will lead to more creative results. The crunch will focus you on the heart of the matter, and this concentration on what matters will make your work sing.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Organized work habits, effective communication skills, loving mannerisms — these are all things that seem like personality traits but are actually skills that can be learned. Knowledge and practice will take you wherever you want to go.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Your humor is more than a talent; it’s a coping mechanism. Wherever it comes from, your ability to call out what’s funny in a situation will attract friends and followers who love to laugh with you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Just like food can only be processed through eating, feelings can only be processed through feeling. Intellectualizing the process won’t work. The only way out is through.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’ll be captivated by a dauntingly deep subject or a person who is impossible to fully know. “The most beautiful thing we can experience is the mysterious. It is the source of all true art and science.” — Albert Einstein

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). People say thank you for many reasons having nothing to do with gratitude including manners, habits and humility. True gratitude is born of pleasure, comfort and happiness. What are you really grateful for?

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You didn’t get to do things the way you wanted to, and there’s a lingering sense that you’ll never know how it would have turned out. Under different circumstances and with other people, it will work, which you’ll know in the future.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 8). You love life and life loves you right back. The more specific you are about what you want to accomplish, the more readily you will gain the knowledge, tools and resources to create wondrous results. First, you’ll work off established plans, then you’ll innovate and be paid well for the improvement. Capricorn and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 4, 1, 33 and 16.