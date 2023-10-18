Horoscopes: Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ll be happy because you decided to be happy and you stuck with it. If you think that’s the oversimplified version, you might be right. Even so, it will work for you today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Don’t work more hours; work more focused. The work will expand to the amount of time you have, so give yourself a limit and embrace a little stress. Small pressures help you do quality work quickly.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’ve been so disciplined in one area of your life that another area might slip. Give yourself the breaks and relaxation that will help you stay balanced. This is a marathon, not a sprint.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’re attracted to those who are skilled in your area of interest. Your attitude of reverence is not only flattering to your subject, it also helps you to learn. The magic is in the details.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You often remind yourself of the many ways in which you are rich. Seek people and causes that you want to be generous toward. Sharing reinforces your belief in an abundant universe and will multiply your fortunes.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You find yourself doing what your friends are doing regardless of your original intention. Recognizing the strong influence of friendship, you choose these relationships as though your personality and lifestyle depended on it — it just might!

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Math is the language of the cosmos; emotion is the language of your personal universe. You’ll sense how people are feeling even when they try to hide it. Your talent for connection, shared joy and healing will make a difference.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You can’t see the burdens someone carries inside, but you sense their weight and will be moved to help. You also won’t see the boomerang of your kindness on its return mission, but you can trust it’s coming back.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’re inclined to talk about how you’re feeling, a risk that not everyone will be willing to take. Acknowledge yourself for the courage it takes to put your emotions on the line. Your vulnerability allows for a connection.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You gave yourself rules and stuck to them. That was right for a certain time, but now you’re in a new era. Revisit the boundaries to make sure they are still appropriate. You want to feel supported and secure, not boxed in.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The more fun you have, the more serious work will get done. Life requires improvisation. Being loose, creative and agreeable will help you solve problems as a group, which will be most efficient.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’ll tame an uncontrolled space, manage an unwieldy situation or alleviate uncomfortable tension in a relationship. In short, you handle things well, and because of this, you’ll be paid to handle more.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 18). Welcome to your year of successful undertakings galore! You will attain new tools to net your desire. The process will be winding, but not too long. Hold the vision in your mind when you can’t see it in the distance. More highlights: You’ll see different parts of the world, endear yourself to the powerful and become a genie for the wishes of someone dear. Libra and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 1, 43, 2, 12 and 17.