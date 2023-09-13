Horoscopes: Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Instead of hastily embracing the next passing fad, you’ll step back to compare the new fix to established tools and techniques. Faster isn’t always better, nor is labor always to be avoided.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The energy of passion goes beyond the realm of reason and even the realm of responsibility. Your personal life thrives when you seek the more contained, concentrated energy of loyalty and duty.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). A special individual takes notice and values the small gestures and efforts you make. This recognition becomes a driving force, motivating you to extend your efforts even further.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You ask a lot of yourself, but as long as the vision aligns with your strengths and preferences, and accepts your vulnerabilities, you’ll thrive in the process. Just don’t ask yourself to be anyone other than who you are.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ll be involved in a scene where everyone has an agenda. Communication is tricky and so layered, it may take days or weeks to understand exactly what’s going on. For this reason, don’t be too quick to make a move.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ll be presenting ideas. If your audience is sharp, they will be curious about how things work, and your presentation will turn into a conversation. If not, you haven’t found the right audience yet.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your mind is bright, your soul deep. The quiet claims you as one of its own, calling you to observe, listen, learn, reflect and delve profoundly into the essence of ordinary matters.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). A plan has gotten convoluted. There may be too many people involved, multiple objectives or an unwieldy amount of requirements. So, stand back, decide what’s essential and start over with fewer elements.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Typically, you’re put off by boasting, pretentiousness and name dropping, but today you can’t help but be drawn in. Maybe you find it flattering, this effort to impress you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Loving better doesn’t mean loving more precisely. Expectations get misplaced. Someone always loves more. Attempts to be more careful with your heart will only backfire. Better to embrace love’s messy and unpredictable nature.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You think things are one way, then life shows you something different. The goals that seem easy become a challenge due to interference from your personal life. Let the plot twist invigorate you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’d rather chase something exhilarating and improbable than go for the easy but unexciting win. The thing about a long shot is, the more steps you take toward it, the shorter the shooting range becomes.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 13). Your heart will sing when you get the grown-up version of something you wanted as a child. You’ll luck into working for a strong leader. You’ll gain new confidence and use it to make friends and money. A partner will support you in numerous ways, and you’ll reciprocate, using your talent to promote their interests. Gemini and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 4, 41, 3 and 18.