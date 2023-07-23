Ice Spice is coming to Camden

Camden is the next stop for notorious rapper Ice Spice.

It was recently announced that the Bronx-raised rapper will be performing at the Dubai Night Club on Aug. 4 — one month before she’ll be taking the stage at Philly’s Made in America music festival.

Ice Spice quickly rose to fame last year with the release of her song “Munch (Feelin’ U),” which went viral on social media and was praised for its originality. Since then, Ice Spice has collaborated with infamous artists like Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj, and was most recently featured on the soundtrack of Barbie with “Barbie World,” released with Nicki Minaj and Aqua.

What has set Ice Spice apart from other rappers is the calm yet forceful tone with which she delivers her drill music. Her debut extended play, “Like…?”, was released in January and hit number 15 on the US Billboard 200.

Ice Spice’s Camden concert will start at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $50 each.