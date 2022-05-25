The short list of Jersey Shore destinations with thriving independent music scenes usually starts with Asbury Park, the resort town that gave birth to Bruce Springsteen and is home to bustling clubs like the Stone Pony and Asbury Lanes.

But Asbury doesn’t have a monopoly on cool stuff happening by the Boardwalk. This summer, there’s activity all the way down to Delaware, and particularly plenty of action in Atlantic City, where a busy concert schedule will aim to draw music fans looking for entertainment options outside the casinos.

Some of that will be on the beach, with multi-day events expected to draw huge crowds. From August 5 to 7, jam band Phish will return for a trio of shows, just as Trey Anastasio and crew did in 2021.

The following weekend will mark the debut of the Tidal Wave Music Festival, a three day country fest with big name headliners, including Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley and Morgan Wallen, who was caught on camera using a racial slur in 2021 but has remained as popular as ever.

But beyond those mega-shows, the music calendar in Atlantic City is bubbling with activity. Indie venue Anchor Rock Club is ready for its first full summer in business since first opening its doors in the fall of 2019.

And down the street on New York Avenue, the inaugural Frantic City festival will be staged on Sept. 24, with a stellar lineup that includes Car Seat Headrest, Yo La Tengo, Snail Mail, Superchunk, Shannon & the Clams, and Philly band Control Top. Fred Armisen hosts.

Anchor is the 650-capacity showplace on the site of the former Chez Paree, the club that was central to the gay nightlife scene in the 1970s. On June 17, the city will place a plaque outside the club celebrating that era, and the club will host the 2022 ACPride Ball.

The Anchor’s schedule gets busy starting Memorial Day weekend. Lititz, Pa. rockers The Districts play May 28 and Rev. Horton Heat is there May 30. Slaughter Beach, Dog plays June 4, ReBirth Brass Band June 9, Dead Kennedys June 10 and Sun Ra Arkestra June 25.

Philly entertainers Martha Graham Cracker and Johnny Showcase team up on July 9 and Gangstagrass play July 14. Later in the season highlights include Guided by Voices on August 20 and Sleigh Bells on August 28.

Frantic City will be staged outdoors at what’s being called OLA, or the Orange Loop Amphitheater, named after the color of the properties on the Monopoly board that are central to AC’s new nightlife scene.

The festival is being booked by two promoters from further north in Jersey who are bullish on Atlantic City.

“There’s a lot more culture going on down there than people realize,” says Joe HoldFast, founder of HoldFast Records in Asbury Park, whose partner Todd Abramson was longtime booker at Maxwell’s in Hoboken and currently books White Eagle Hall in Jersey City.

The aim is “to bring a younger, more diverse crowd to Atlantic City,” says Abramson, who co-promoted a show with Philly punks Dead Milkmen at Anchor Rock Club this month. “People who aren’t just interested in the casinos.”

HoldFast compared Atlantic City to Asbury Park two decades ago. “Atlantic City is kind of a spot now,” he says, he says, citing the executive order Mayor Marty Small signed last year allowing people to drink openly on the boardwalk as one attractive feature.

“It’s starting to happen. It’s just a perfect fit for our crowd and the people and the bands we deal with.”

This year’s Frantic City has a capacity of 4,000 and ticket sales have been strong, HoldFast and Abramson said.

They’re already booking bands for Frantic City 2023, and HoldFast sees room for growth, with so much open space near the Boardwalk. “Where other people see empty lots,” he said. “I see a place where you could put three stages.”

Chris Ward, who books Anchor with Greg Mungan, who he previously teamed with at Johnny Brenda’s in Fishtown, says Frantic will be good for live music in Atlantic City.

“When Todd told us he was working on a festival, I was like, ‘That’s awesome,” said Ward, who also pointed to the Atlantic City Beer Fest happening at Bader Field on June 4 and 5 which features pop-punk bands Alkaline Trio and New Found Glory, as another example of welcome competition.

“He’s very excited about Atlantic City, as are we” Ward said. “And that’s good for everybody. My mindset has always been: If the pie gets bigger, then we all get fed.”

What’s happening at the casinos? The busiest spot by far is the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Big name comedy at the Mark G. Etess Arena includes Dave Chappelle May 28-29, Neil Young adversary Joe Rogan June 3-4, John Mulaney June 17-18 and Kevin Hart on July 8-9.

Musically, it’s Lionel Ritchie June 24, Andrea Bocelli on June 25, Sam Hunt July 23, Chris Isaak July 29, Toby Keith July 31, Alicia Keys August 6, Rod Stewart Aug. 19 and Ringo Starr & the All-Starr Band on Sept. 24.

At the Borgata Event Center, Ween plays June 10-11, the Black Crowes July 2 and Tom Jones is Sept. 9. At the more intimate Music Box Theater, Billy Bob Thornton’s band The Boxmasters play May 28, Mandy Moore is June 18 and Dion is July 15.

Elsewhere, the Brian McKnight 4 is at Caesar’s Circus Maximus theater on June 17, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo play July 2 and Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill are on stage Aug. 12. At Ovation Hall at the Ocean Resort, Nelly is May 27, Paul Anka plays June 11 and comics Tracy Morgan and Amy Schumer are there on on July 16 and August 6 respectively. Alice Cooper plays the Tropicana on August 17.

Here what’s happening at the rest of the Shore

Ocean City Music Pier. Classic rock and folk acts are well represented at the pier, which dates to 1928. A tribute to the Beatles called It Was 50 Years Ago Today that features Christopher Cross and Todd Rundgren plays June 20, Gordon Lightfoot plays June 18, the Happy Together Tour with the Turtles, Chuck Negron of Three Dog Night and The Cowsills on August 1 and Graham Nash performs August 8.

Barefoot Country Fest. The highlight of the Wildwood summer music season is this outsized fest, which rivals Tidal Wave for major male stars, with Eric Church, Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line. It happens from June 16 to 19 and also some intriguing acts on the undercard, with Brittney Spencer and singer-actress Rita Wilson. Also in Wildwood: Beach Boys (that’s the Mike Love version, without Brian Wilson) are at the Oceanfront Arena at the Wildwoods Convention Center on August 27.

Speaking of Asbury Park... Modest Mouse plays Stone Pony Summer Stage on May 28, and other acts at the outdoor venue beside the iconic club include Bright Eyes June 3 and Phoebe Bridgers June 13. Nada Surf is at Asbury Lanes July 29.

The big fest on the beach in Asbury is See.Hear.Now on Sept. 17-18, with Stevie Nicks and Green Day headlining plus My Morning Jacket, Gary Clark Jr. and Cimafunk.

Firefly Music Festival. This mega-fest is staged in the bucolic Woodlands at Dover Downs, on the way to the Delaware beaches. This year’s camping fest runs from Sept 21-25 with Halsey, My Chemical Romance, Weezer and Dua Lipa headlining. Charli XCX, Indigo De Souza, Avril LaVigne and Philadelphia’s own Mannequin Pussy on the under card.

Also in the First State, the Bottle & Cork in Dewey Beach is bringing in country acts this summer, including Ryan Hurd on June 24, Maddie & Tae on July 29 and Breland on August 11.

Lizzie Rose Music Room. This intimate space on Main St, in Tuckerton in Ocean County has an intriguing mix of acts, with the Slambovian Circus of Dreams on June 16, Lil Ed & the Blues Imperials on July 25 and the Keyes-Bergson-Hooks Band featuring the all-time great jazz and rock drummer Bernard “Pretty” Purdie. The room is one of the Shore’s best kept secrets.