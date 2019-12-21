Elvis Presley, Live 1969. Las Vegas Elvis was born in 1969, the year after his Comeback Special and the beginning, really, of the end. This 11-disc box — which can also be streamed — contains 11 complete sets from his run that year at the International Hotel, backed by an orchestra, the TCB Band, and two sets of backup singers. The shows are repetitive — lots of “Blue Suede Shoes” and “Are You Lonesome Tonight?” — but also full of fascinating asides and strange stage patter. “I started out training to be an electrician,” Elvis says. “But I got wired the wrong way, baby.”