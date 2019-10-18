Bob and Barbara’s Lounge has been hosting its weekly Thursday night drag shows for 25 years, making it the longest-running drag show in Philadelphia. But it’s still gaining new fans.
The latest? Jimmy Kimmel Live! correspondent (and former security guard) Guillermo Rodriguez.
Guillermo checked out the South Street bar’s weekly show Thursday, arriving in town in his custom bus, the “Guillermobile.” The visit, Kimmel explained on the show, was part of a trip that will conclude in New York City for the program’s annual week of East Coast shows at Brooklyn’s Howard Gilman Opera House starting on Monday.
The Kimmel correspondent met with some of the drag show’s performers, who bestowed upon him a feather boa and wig, as well as his very own drag name: Fajita Hayworth.
Proceeds from the event, the bar wrote on its website, benefit Tiny Paws Rescue and the William Way LGBT Community Center.
While this may have been Guillermo’s first visit to the South Philly institution (which, after all, invented the Citywide Special), it wasn’t his first time in town. Last year, a previous version of the Kimmel tour brought Guillermo to Pat’s Steaks, where he and Gritty worked the cheesesteak line.
Judging by his Instagram story from Thursday, the cheesesteak shop made an impression. He evidently made a trip back during this visit, posting a photo of a Pat’s steak calling it “the best.”
“We had such a great night with Guillermo,” Bob and Barbara’s posted on Facebook. “Thank Jimmy Kimmel!”