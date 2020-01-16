Lancaster’s Innocence Mission — the project of Karen and Don Peris, with bassist Mike Bitts — has been releasing albums of beautiful, dreamy songs since 1989. The lovely, understated See You Tomorrow is their 11th. The lyrics are full of natural elements — sun, stars, clouds, trees, fields — and they continually return to sharp observations that seek to capture and retain moments. “Notice the air is wondrous, with all the weather, the possible light, and the streets to reach. And you are here, and we have only arrived,” Karen Peris sings gently, atop a reverberating bed of piano chords in “Movie.” Her voice is wistful and introspective, with a soft edge that still recalls the Sundays’ Harriet Wheeler. Her husband’s finger-picked acoustic guitar anchors tracks like the airy bossa nova “On Your Side” and the ebb-and-flow of “St. Francis and the Future.” That crystalline clarity allows the songs that feature more layered arrangements, such as the gorgeous closer “I Would Be There,” to blossom; it’s one of the few with drums here. See You Tomorrow is an album about, and full of, care, restraint, and love. — Steve Klinge