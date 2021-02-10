Mare of Easttown, the HBO drama starring Oscar winner Kate Winslet that was filmed in Delaware and Chester Counties, is premiering on April 18.
Created and written by Berwyn’s Brad Ingelsby (The Way Back), and apparently set in Easttown, Chester County, the seven-episode limited series features Winslet as Mare Sheehan, described by HBO as “a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates a local murder as life crumbles around her.”
Mare of Easttown’s cast includes Julianne Nicholson (The Outsider), Jean Smart (Fargo, Watchmen), Angourie Rice (Black Mirror), Evan Peters (American Horror Story), Guy Pearce (Mildred Pierce), and Sosie Bacon (Here and Now), the actress daughter of Philadelphia’s Kevin Bacon and his wife, Kyra Sedgwick.
Filming on the series had begun in the fall of 2019 and was originally expected to premiere in 2020, but was delayed by the pandemic.
The release of the drama comes on the heels of last year’s Philly-filmed AMC series Dispatches from Elsewhere and the recently premiered second season of Servant, the M. Night Shyamalan series for Apple+ that’s set in Center City, as well as the made-in-Philly movie Concrete Cowboy, which starred Idris Elba and is expected to premiere on Netflix this year.