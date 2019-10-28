Set for release sometime in 2020, Mare of Easttown stars Winslet as a “small-town Pennsylvania detective” investigating a murder while “trying to keep her life from falling apart,” according to a show description on IMDB. As per a Deadline report, the series will also feature appearances from stars including Broadway’s John Douglas Thompson, who will portray Chief Carter of the Easttown Police Department, and Sosie Bacon, daughter of actor (and Philly native) Kevin Bacon.