Kendrick Lamar brought his Big Steppers Tour to South Philly on Tuesday night. The Compton, Calif. rapper headlined a bill at the Wells Fargo Center that also included his cousin Baby Keem, who got a particularly impressive reception, as well as Tanna Leone. Both rapper joined Lamar on stage late in his set.
Here’s the setlist to Lamar’s 1 hour 45 performance, which included 28 songs, though a few of them were snippets. A full review is forthcoming.
Savior (Interlude)
United in Grief
N95.
Element
Worldwide Steppers
Backseat Freestyle
Rich Spirit
Humble
Father Time
m.a.a.d. City
We Cry Together
Purple Hearts
King Kunta
Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe
Die Hard
Lust
DNA
Count Me Out
Money Trees
Love
Alright
Mirror
Loyalty
Silent Hill
Family Ties (with Baby Keem)
Crown
Mr. Morale
Savior