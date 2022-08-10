Kendrick Lamar brought his Big Steppers Tour to South Philly on Tuesday night. The Compton, Calif. rapper headlined a bill at the Wells Fargo Center that also included his cousin Baby Keem, who got a particularly impressive reception, as well as Tanna Leone. Both rapper joined Lamar on stage late in his set.

Here’s the setlist to Lamar’s 1 hour 45 performance, which included 28 songs, though a few of them were snippets. A full review is forthcoming.

Savior (Interlude)

United in Grief

N95.

Element

Worldwide Steppers

Backseat Freestyle

Rich Spirit

Humble

Father Time

m.a.a.d. City

We Cry Together

Purple Hearts

King Kunta

Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe

Die Hard

Lust

DNA

Count Me Out

Money Trees

Love

Alright

Mirror

Loyalty

Silent Hill

Family Ties (with Baby Keem)

Crown

Mr. Morale

Savior