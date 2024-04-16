Comedian Kevin Hart will play The Met in December to close out latest tour

Short kings, rise up: Kevin Hart is coming back to Philly in December to close out his upcoming tour.

The 5′2″ comedian and Philadelphia native is coming home for a show at The Met on December 4. It’s the final stop on his forthcoming “Acting My Age” tour, which kicks off in June with shows in Westbury, N.Y., and at New Jersey’s Prudential Center.

Tickets for Hart’s tour will be available on his website. Presale begins on April 17 at 10 a.m., and general onsale will follow on April 19, also at 10 a.m.

Hart, 44, grew up in North Philly, attended George Washington High School in Bustleton and the Community College of Philadelphia before going all in on comedy. He, of course, takes his Philly bonafides very seriously.

During the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII Lombardi Trophy celebration, a drunk Hart tried to barrel his way onstage to celebrate with the team. And in less debaucherous actions, Hart’s 2021 Netflix thriller True Story is loosely based off what returning to Philly used to feel like after he first struck gold with his now iconic comedy special Laugh at My Pain.

The 2024 Mark Twain Prize honoree (comedy’s version of a lifetime achievement award) last toured in Philly in 2022, when he came to the Wells Fargo Center during his “Reality Check” tour. Hart is used to commanding large arenas — his 2016 tour stop at Lincoln Financial Field made him the first comedian to sell out an NFL stadium in Philly — so consider his show at The Met more intimate.

“This hour is about connecting with the audience and feeding off the crowd’s energy and laughter,” Hart said in a statement.