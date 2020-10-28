The idea of temptation, and courage, is all over this film. And then of course, love and safety. But I don’t think it’s fair for us not to prepare our kids, our young generation, for what life has to bring now. This is a great opportunity for parents to say, “See, you can be lured in by a key piece of candy and later as an adult, I can be lured in by bad business partners, or this or that.” It’s life. We will just soften ourselves to death where no one can handle anything if we don’t [tell scary stories]. But I think we do it very carefully and very wisely here.