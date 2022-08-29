Lady Gaga brought her Chromatica Ball Tour to Hershey Park Stadium on Sunday night, playing her only Philadelphia region stop on her summer stadium tour 100 miles to the west.

The pop superstar was at her most over the top theatrical in a 23 song 2-hour, 10-minute show that began with early hits like “Bad Romance” and “Poker Face” performed atop a massive stage set inspired by brutalist architecture.

The show was divided into five discrete acts with accompanying costume changes. Mostly, the singer was accompanied by a team of dancers as she showed off her nimble stage moves, but the sold out show also included solo interludes at the piano before coming to a close with “Hold My Hand,” her power ballad from Tom Cruise’s Hit movie Top Gun: Maverick.

Here’s the setlist from Sunday night in Hershey. A full review is forthcoming.

”Bad Romance””

Just Dance”

”Poker Face”

“Alice”

“Replay”

“Monster”

“Flowers”

“911″

”Sour Candy”

“Telephone”

“LoveGame”

“Babylon”

”Free Woman”

”Born This Way”

“Shallow”

”Always Remember Us This Way”

”The Edge of Glory”

”Angel Down”

”Fun Tonight”

“Enigma”

”Stupid Love”

”Rain On Me”

”Hold My Hand”