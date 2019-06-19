And the movie simply has the best use of music (Talbot is also a musician) that I’ve seen this year, starting with a gorgeous score by Daniel Herskedal , and embellished with the smart, eclectic use of songs that speak to the city’s cultural history — remix of a Jefferson Airplane tune, a Joni Mitchell standard, and a complete reinvigoration (via Michael Marshall) of the ’67 hit “San Francisco (Be Sure to Wear Flowers in Your Hair)” that’s so beautiful the song feels like it has an entirely new life.