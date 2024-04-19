Philly Jazz trumpeter Lee Morgan’s name didn’t just magically appear on the National Recording Registry — a Black woman did that.

When the Library of Congress early Tuesday morning announced this year’s class of artists whose works will be preserved on its National Recording Registry, Faye Anderson began to scroll down the names after opening the email she received.

“My heart was in my throat,” said Anderson, a historic preservationist who lives in Philadelphia and is publisher of the website, All that Philly Jazz.

Advertisement

“I’m scrolling down the list, and I saw Lee Morgan’s name, and I jumped up. I could not believe it!”

Anderson had nominated Morgan’s 1963 album, The Sidewinder, for the Library of Congress recognition hoping that his music would be permanently preserved by the Library of Congress.

Before he started his own band, Morgan collaborated on John Coltrane’s Blue Train and Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers’ Moanin’ and first came to prominence while still a teenager.

Although All That Philly Jazz tells the stories of the Philadelphia night clubs and jazz joints where musicians like Coltrane, Billie Holiday and Duke Ellington once performed, Anderson said she doesn’t do this work because she is passionate about jazz.

“My interest in jazz has been in documenting the places where these artists played because they hold the story,” she said. “It’s my interest as a preservationist.”

Anderson researched Morgan’s life for four years as she prepared to nominate the trumpet player, whose full name is Edward Lee Morgan, for a Pennsylvania historical marker that is scheduled to be unveiled at the end April at the former site of the Aqua Lounge, the West Philadelphia jazz club where Morgan last performed in Philadelphia in 1971.

Although he was killed at age 33 by an ex-paramour, his story is much more than the tragic trope often told about jazz musicians, she said. His story shows how young people can achieve greatness, no matter the circumstances in which they were born.

“Lee grew up in Tioga surrounded by railroad tracks, factories and warehouses. The Lee Morgan story is about seeing beyond one’s zip code,” Anderson said in an email.

She said Morgan is routinely rated one of the top 10 jazz trumpeters in history.

“The Lee Morgan that will be memorialized with a historical marker is a story that was made possible with the support of a loving family, access to music education in the schools and afterschool programs, and an ecosystem that nurtured young people. Lee is a product of the Philadelphia School District. Lee Morgan matters because his story shows young people what is possible.”

» READ MORE: Philly jazz trumpeter Lee Morgan’s ‘The Sidewinder’ added to National Recording Registry

Anderson has invited Philadelphia’s School Superintendent Tony B. Watlington, Sr., to attend the ceremony to drive home the point that Morgan became a great artist because he benefited from what had been a nationally recognized music program when he was a student at Mastbaum High School.

“Music education matters because it sparks the imagination.” Faye Anderson

“Music education matters because it sparks the imagination. Whether a student decides to pursue a career in the arts, he or she will benefit from programs that promote cognitive development, discipline and focus,” she wrote.

Anderson said many jazz scholars and journalists focus on how a former girlfriend shot and killed Morgan at an East Village nightclub in New York City in 1972.

But although news reports and a documentary film described the woman who killed Morgan as his “common law wife,” Anderson said that is inaccurate. Morgan was still legally married to Kiko Yamamoto, a Japanese American woman, according to Anderson’s research, so he could not have had a “common law wife.”

Among the 25 artists named to 2024 National Recording Registry are: Bill Withers, for, Ain’t No Sunshine (When She’s Gone); Johnny Mathis for Chances Are; Notorious B.I.G. for Ready to Die; The Chicks for Wide Open Spaces, and Patti Page for Tennessee Waltz.

The Lee Morgan historical marker unveiling ceremony will take place between noon and 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 30 — which is International Jazz Day— outside 221-223 S. 52nd St., the former site of the Aqua Lounge.