Right from her 2009 debut, Samantha Fish established herself as a complete-package blues force — guitar player, singer, songwriter. With Kill or Be Kind, her sixth solo album, she continues her musical evolution, confidently branching out from the blues while remaining rooted in them. Like the singer in the title song laying out a choice for a lover, Fish doesn’t confine herself to one approach here. The set starts with a bang with “Bulletproof,” a raw, metallic rocker with filtered vocals in the chorus and a nasty slide solo by Fish. That segues right into the slow, sultry, and horn-kissed “Kill or Be Kind.” And so it goes. Fast rockers like “Watch It Die” and “I Love Your Lies” give way to the silky soul-pop of “Try Not to Fall in Love With You” and the old-school R&B of “She Don’t Live Around Here,” as Fish herself alternates between tough and tender. Holding it all together through these songs that deal with matters of the heart is the way the singer and her cowriters distill articulations of often complicated and conflicting emotions into performances that pack an appropriate punch. On “Watch It Die,” Fish vows, “I won’t fade away.” No doubt. — Nick Cristiano