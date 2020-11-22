Since March, interactive pop-up play maker Jen Brevoort has been #winning at virtual playtime. This week, she’s planned a pair of sessions to coincide with the family togetherness of the holiday break. Register in advance to take part in her virtual Thanksgiving parade, and you’ll receive advice and tutorials on how to build a float with stuff floating around the houses, then bring your creation to a Zoomed parade that takes place right after Philly’s virtual parade and Macy’s crowd-free live one wrap up. Friday, there’s a chance to collaborate with the kids on a family time capsule, because there’s no forgetting 2020.