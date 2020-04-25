This weekend, The Inquirer has asked readers to watch and weigh in on Denzel Washington’s Remember the Titans for “One Movie, One Philadelphia,” our weekly quarantine movie club. Click here to see what that’s all about.
On Monday at 6 p.m. we’ll feature your best comments in a livestream discussion with Inquirer movie writer Gary Thompson, Inquirer sports columnist Marcus Hayes, and WIP radio host and personality Glen Macnow.
Macnow is coauthor (with Ray Didinger) of The Ultimate Book of Sports Movies, where Remember the Titans ranks No. 19 on the all-time Top 100 list.
On Monday at 6 p.m., you can click into the livestream right here. (If you don’t see the livestream at 6 p.m. on the dot, refresh the page a minute or two later.) See you then.
- Watch Remember the Titans from home anytime this weekend — it’s easy to find on streaming.
- Then add your comments here before midnight Sunday. We’ll highlight the best ones Monday evening in our “Inquirer LIVE: One Movie, One Philly” livestream, with our special guests, Inquirer sports columnist Marcus Hayes and WIP radio host and personality Glen Macnow.
- On Monday, go to Inquirer.com/onemovie at 6 p.m. to watch the livestream interview and join the fun as Macnow, Hayes, and The Inquirer’s Gary Thompson argue the merits of the film.
- Want to make sure you don’t miss out? Click here to add a calendar reminder to submit your questions on Sunday; and here to add the event to your calendar to tune in on Monday. Prefer to receive a text instead? You can sign up for that here.
Next Saturday we’ll pick another movie to watch and weigh in on. Check the inquirer.com/onemovie page Saturday mornings for our latest installment, along with all of our earlier conversations.