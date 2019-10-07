View this post on Instagram

Dear @jasonmartineztv , I’m going to give you the benefit of the doubt and say you didn’t mean to say this directly to me. Since October is national anti bullying awareness month, let’s take this as a learning moment and remember even “joking” like this to a friend can always end up hurting someone else. Let’s do better next time. #daretobekind ** Shortly after posting this he did reach out to apologize which I will always accept and offer forgiveness.