Lizzo is coming to South Philadelphia, bringing her The Special Tour to the Wells Fargo Center on September 29.

The tour is named after the upcoming album by the Minnesota singer, songwriter and flautist, which is simply called Special. The album is due out July 15.

Earlier this month, Lizzo released “About Damn Time,” the terrific first single from the album. The song is an irresistible pop-funk workout reminiscent of late 1970s disco greats Chic. It’s video features Lizzo attending a ‘Stressed & Sexy’ office workshop and appearing to walk on water and play the flute at the same time.

Lizzo performed “About Damn Time " this month on Saturday Night Live, where she was host and musical guest. In an interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music, she said she came up with the song title because: “‘About damn time’ can lead into so many conversations ... It’s about damn time we get out this pandemic. It’s about damn time get the first Black female Supreme Court Justice. There’s so many things. It’s about damn time we popped the champagne.”

Lizzo last played Philadelphia in 2019. That year, when she exploded in popularity with the hits “Good As Hell” and “Truth Hurts,” she played the TLA on South Street and made a surprise appearance at the Non Commvention at the World Cafe Live, then was a featured headliner at the Made in America festival before playing the Jingle Ball at the Wells Fargo Center in December.

Latto, the rapper formerly known as Mulatto, is the tour’s opening act. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 29 on ticketmaster.com.