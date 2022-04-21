New Zealand alt-pop star Lorde played a sold out show on North Broad Street on Wednesday night, bringing her tour for her 2021 album Solar Power to Philadelphia on her first concert trek in four years.

Playing on a stage set designed to look like a giant sun dial, the 1 hour 40 minute Met Philly show was fashioned as an intentionally intimate experience in contrast to her 2018 arena tour for her album Melodrama, which made a stop at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia. American Idol alum Remi Wolf opened.

This story will be updated with a full review.

Lorde’s setlist from April 20, 2022 at the Met Philadelphia

“Leader of a New Regime”

“Homemade Dynamite”

“Buzzcut Season”

“Stoned at the Nail Salon”

“Fallen Fruit”

“The Path”

“California”

“Ribs”

“The Louvre”

“Dominoes”

“Loveless”

“Liability”

“Secrets From a Girl (Who’s Seen It All)”

“Mood Ring”

“Sober”

“Supercut”

“Perfect Places”

“Solar Power”

“Green Light”

“Oceanic Feeling”

Encore