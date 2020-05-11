Could you feel the love for Louis Sunday night?
It was Disney night on ABC’s home-based edition of American Idol, and after Narberth’s Louis Knight made it into American Idol’s Top 7, he competed for a spot in the May 17 finale by singing “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King. Later in the show, as part of Idol’s Mother’s Day tribute, he sang to his mother, Amanda, who bought him his first piano when he was 14.
The song — which he said was her favorite — was “You’ve Got a Friend.”
This week, the London-born Knight, who works part-time as a delivery person for Narberth Pizza, appeared to be singing from the deck of his family’s home. He was back on the front porch for “You’ve Got a Friend.” In previous weeks, he’s performed from the porch and from his bedroom.
The Carole King-penned hit “was exactly what you needed to do. It was simple, it was heartfelt,” judge Lionel Richie said of his second song, which was received better than his first, despite judge Katy Perry having told Knight, "I actually got lost in the performance,” thinking about his future stardom, and how he’d someday look back at having once performed in his backyard “with a ring light and an iPhone, to nobody.”
But then Perry also told contestant Francisco Martin that toward the end, he’d given her what she’d “hoped to get from Louis Knight" in his Disney song.
“It’s just a matter of focus,” Richie told him, suggesting that performing without a live audience might have caused Knight to drift a little bit.
Luke Bryan said he “loved the tenderness,” of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” but that “it got a little linear after three-quarters of the song.” On Knight’s second song, Bryan praised the dynamics of his voice and said, “That was my favorite performance I’ve seen you do since we’ve been in the quarantine land of American Idol.”
And Lionel Richie told him, “You singing to your mother ‘You’ve Got a Friend’ was exactly what you needed to do. It was simple, it was heartfelt. Keep up the good work.”
If Knight makes the cut — two more contestants are expected to be eliminated at the beginning of next week’s finale — he’ll be singing for the title. The winner is to be determined by a live nationwide vote during the show, which will feature performances by all three judges as well as other stars. Richie announced he will sing on the May 17 finale the song “We Are the World,” which he wrote with Michael Jackson 35 years ago as a famine-relief fund-raiser.