If Knight makes the cut — two more contestants are expected to be eliminated at the beginning of next week’s finale — he’ll be singing for the title. The winner is to be determined by a live nationwide vote during the show, which will feature performances by all three judges as well as other stars. Richie announced he will sing on the May 17 finale the song “We Are the World,” which he wrote with Michael Jackson 35 years ago as a famine-relief fund-raiser.