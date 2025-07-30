Single? ‘Love Is Blind’ is casting in Philly

Single in Philly and tired of the dating apps? Netflix’s Love Is Blind is officially casting in the City of Brotherly Love.

According to an Instagram post from Kinetic Content Casting, the show is looking for “brave, open-minded” singles ready to find real love — the catch: you get engaged before you’ve even seen the other person.

The show, now casting its ninth season, invites participants into a social experiment where couples form emotional connections in “pods” — soundproof rooms where they can talk, but not see one another. As hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey put it, contestants are trying to find love “sight unseen,” testing whether emotional connection can outweigh physical attraction.

Contestants spend the early episodes in pods, talking to potential partners through a wall, asking the big questions: kids, values, and, now, Wawa order.

Over the course of 11 to 16 episodes, some couples get engaged after just a few days — then meet face-to-face for the first time. From there, the show follows their journey as they move in together, meet each other’s families, and decide whether they want to cross the finish line — the wedding.

Philly joins cities like Austin, St. Louis, Charleston, and New Orleans in this casting round.

Want to apply?

Sounds like you? Philadelphians interested in applying can go to libcasting.com. The online application requires all applicants to be at least 21 years old, have two valid forms of ID, and not be a candidate for public office. You must be legally single — meaning not in a committed relationship, not living with someone romantically, not married, and not in the process of divorce or annulment.

Applicants are also asked about their dating app use, past relationships, and if they’re truly ready to commit. A 15-second video is required.

The pods may soon buzz with talk of Philly cheesesteaks, soft pretzels, and maybe even a Rocky-style proposal sprint up the Art Museum steps.