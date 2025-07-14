Philly fans packed bars to watch ‘Love Island USA’ — and cheered like it was the Birds

The jumbotrons at Xfinity Live! usually draw eyes for Phillies games this time of year. But Thursday night, the crowd was locked in on a different kind of competition: a group of hot bombshells marooned on an island in Fiji, falling in love and vying for a $100,000 prize.

As Love Island USA wrapped its seventh season over the weekend, Philadelphians gathered at watch parties across the city to soak in every last second of the drama. Bars and venues filled with fans who weren’t shy about voicing their support — or their hot takes.

“The dating scene here is a pressure cooker like it is on Love Island — everyone knows everyone," Kiante Dargan said. “I think it just goes: the Philly vibe, the Love Island vibe."

Advertisement

“We’re obsessed because we’re not getting the love we deserve from the men around here that’s shown from [islanders] Nic, Bryan, and Pepe,” added Kylee Taylor.

The 36-episode season delivered classic reality TV chaos — from chaotic recouplings to tearful exits — and fans treated it with the same intensity as an Eagles playoff game.

“Philly’s passionate because whatever we can cheer about we always got passion for it, just like for the Birds,” Kolby Miller said. “Go Birds.”

“We’re Birds fans — we always get rowdy; we always like to cheer on our people,” Shamar Swann added. “[Love Island] is not about sports but we can make it [that].”

And many chatted about their hot takes, debating who should win and who should be dumped from the island.

“I think Nic and Olandria are faking their connection just to stay on the show,” Dhara Patel said. “My favorite islander is Amaya — she’s America’s sweetheart."

Turns out, she was right. Amaya Espinal, alongside Bryan Arenales, was crowned winner on Sunday night — with Philly fans cheering from the mainland.

🎥 Watch the video from the South Philly watch party.