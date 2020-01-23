The more ideas stuffed into her third album, the more they boil down to the boilerplate. Separate interjections from Alanis Morissette and BTS should stick out more, no? The rocking “3am,” the chamber-pop “I Hate Everybody,” and the stomping “Killing Boys” all make themselves known. But only the closing “929” packs in all the details and desperation this album needs, with head-turners from “I forget half the people I’ve gotten in bed / And I’ve stared at the sky in Milwaukee and hoped that my father would finally call me” to “I bought another house and I never go outside.” — Dan Weiss