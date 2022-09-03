With his name flashing across a black background, the singer-songwriter Dixson addressed a ready-to-party crowd assembled in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art on a steamy Saturday afternoon.

“You might not know me, but you know my music,” he announced. And with that he proceeded to rev up his audience and kick off the annual two-day Made in America festival, where tens of thousands would be entertained by performers whose names they assuredly would recognize, the likes of Bad Bunny and Tyler the Creator.

By early afternoon, a Fire Department official said, about 13,000 people had shown up at the festival grounds — the breeze-less air heavy with the aroma of marijuana. The crowds were expected to swell Saturday night when headliners Tyler the Creator and Lil Uzi Vert were scheduled to perform.

Dixson, the opening act, who performed on the Freedom Stage, one of three at the festival, is well-known in the music industry. Born Darius Scott, the Los Angeles native has written for Chance the Rapper, Justin Bieber, and Beyoncé, with whom he cowrote “Be Alive,” the Oscar-nominated song from the Williams sisters tennis movie King Richard, as well as two songs on her new album, Renaissance.

But singing over a backing track and playing acoustic guitar, Dixson’s short, sweet, crowd-pleasing set, which closed with his risqué new single “Cherry Sorbet,” suggested he’s got a bright future in front of the mic as well as behind the scenes.

Begun in 2012, Made in America has evolved from a true multigenre festival with plenty of rock and EDM to an almost entirely hip-hop and R&B gathering. But along with the marquee acts that bring in the big crowds — such as Bad Bunny, who will be Sunday’s headliner — there’s still room for experimentation and variation.

Case in point on a Saturday afternoon was Toro Y Moi, the indie electronic San Francisco Bay-area band led by Chazwick Bundrick, now known as Chaz Bear. The largest crowd of the day so far gathered on the fest’s north side at the Liberty Stage, where Bundrick teamed with a guitarist and two other programmers, creating enticing psychedelic disco soundscapes that got the mellowed-out audience moving.

“All the music is in Philadelphia this weekend,” Bear said, as he eased into songs that aimed to find a balance between mind-expanding exploration and more practical concerns from his 2022 album Mahal. “Woo woo woo,” he sang. “It’s just another world to get a grip on and hold on to.”

Performing on the Freedom Stage after Dixson was Zah Sosaa, the rising Philadelphia rapper who had a gathering crowd jumping.

“Of all the new North Philly rappers, he’s one of the most interesting,” said Brady Ettinger, 31, of Fishtown, leaning against a tree to get relief from the sun beating down on the Ben Franklin Parkway blacktop.

Ettinger was taking a break from working the School District of Philadelphia’s booth in Made In America’s Cause Village, where Headcount, Black Voters Matter, and Meet Milo’s criminal Justice group Reform also had booths.

“All music festivals are big, messy, chaotic events,” said Ettinger. “But the bookings at this one this year are pretty keen.”

Ettinger, who holds down a Thursday night residency in the listening room at LMNO in Kensington as DJ Sylo, cited the one-two closing punch on Sunday of Bad Bunny (“He’s the biggest act in the world”) and Nigerian pop star Burna Boy, whose song “Last Last” is “one of the songs of the summer.”

At the School District’s booth, Frank Machos, the city’s executive director of Arts & Creative Learning, on a pair of turntables was guiding people interested in learning how to DJ. “We’re showing people some of the musical technology equipment we have in some of our newer programs,” he said, as well as taking donations for the Fund of the School District of Philadelphia.

Ettinger said he had been to MIA three or four times before, and had particularly fond memories of seeing Run-DMC in 2012. This year, he said escalating gun violence in the city and the panic that caused evacuation of the Parkway on July 4, “was in the back of my mind” as he considered attending the festival this year, but “not enough to keep me from coming.”

“The only thing that worries me was if something did happen and if all these kids would panic because they wouldn’t know what to do,” Ettinger said, gesturing to the mostly high school and college-aged festival goers hurrying by in short shorts and Sixers jerseys.