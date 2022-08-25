Made in America is back in town. The Jay-Z-curated festival arrives at Ben Franklin Parkway on Labor Day weekend, and will offer 30-plus performances, including headliners Tyler, the Creator and Bad Bunny.

Whether you are ready to sing along with Benito or feel the “Earfquake,” here is what you need to know about the Made in America 2022 festival.

Hours

Rain or shine, the festival will be held on Sept. 3 to 4, 2022. Doors open at noon.

Schedule

This year brings a mix of English and Spanish performances with artists such as Ryan Castro, Lil Uzi Vert, Fuerza Regida, Victoria Monét, Chimbala, Baby Face Ray, and GloRilla sharing stages. Check the complete lineup, including music critic Dan DeLuca’s festival picks, here.

Tickets

Tickets are currently on sale on the Made in America website. There is a limit of eight two-day tickets per person. You will need to pay a service fee in addition to the ticket price:

General admission for Saturday or Sunday is $99, plus a $33.51 service fee.

A two-day pass is $150; the service fee is $37.56.

VIP pass for Saturday or Sunday is $375, plus a $55.44 fee.

Two-day VIP is $750; the service fee is $85.24.

Food and drink

There will be 27 food trucks in the park, from traditional festival food like hot dogs, sandwiches, and ice cream to Thai, Puerto Rican, and African foods from vendors like Thai Jai Dee, The Spirit of San Juan, and Manna, among others.

Events

In between sets, explore Cause village, the festival’s social impact hub, where you can learn and get involved with organizations currently working to address local and national social issues. This year’s participants include The Pennsylvania Prison Society, Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia, The Gathering for Justice, Dare 2 Hope, and Black Voters Matter Fund.

Check out the Cause Village’s 20-foot-tall art installation, a sculpture featuring the work of 11 local artists meant to show the power of organizing for a cause.

❌ What you can’t bring

Weapons (regardless of permit), alcohol, drugs, food, glass containers, bottles, coolers (unless for medical reasons), bicycles, scooters, skateboards, glow sticks, laser pointers, spray paint, balls, balloons, Frisbees, ladders, step stools, flags, signs, banners, fireworks, lawn chairs, instruments, professional cameras, Bota bags, CamelBaks, or any bag bigger than 12 by 12 inches. No pets (except service animals).

Smoking and audio or video recording won’t be allowed. And if you appear drunk at the entrance, security won’t let you enter the festival.

Parking

Made in America doesn’t have a designated parking location, so drivers will have to find a garage or street parking near the Ben Franklin Parkway. Other options to get to the festival: